Best travel accessories to make your trip smoother

Bite-sized Kitchen

Love travelling but not a fan of trying the local cuisine? Cook your meals instead! While not every accommodation you stay in may have facilities for cooking, this folding pot will ensure you can rustle up your favourite soup or instant noodles anywhere you have access to electricity. With a stainless steel base, this pot is corrosion-resistant and is easy to clean. Plus, a feature ensures that the pot automatically trips if the water in it has dried up, preventing a fire. It has a separate power cord and is smaller than an iPhone 8 when folded.

Available on: mavigadget.com

Sonic Bliss

If travelling means lugging around your favourite cans, this will be music to your ears. This Bluetooth adaptor lets you connect any analogue audio source with 3.5-mm audio input—including on an airline—to your favourite cans or buds. What’s more, this high-fidelity signal has a range of 10 metres, so you can walk down to coach without missing a beat. Want to binge-watch a show with your partner on a long-haul flight? This one’s got you covered: the adaptor can pair with a couple of cans or buds, and lasts for 16 hours on a single charge.

Available on: amazon.com

Smile Please

When you pack for a trip, a toothbrush’s possibly what goes in first. But are you carrying your toothbrush right? Is it clean? Remember, even an apparently clean toothbrush might have bacteria harmful for your teeth and gums. But don’t worry, help is at hand. This portable UV toothbrush sanitiser will kill all bacteria and ensure your teeth and gums stay healthy. Powered by two AA batteries, the sanitiser turns on automatically as soon as a toothbrush is placed in it and shuts off automatically after five minutes. Best of all, it fits all toothbrushes, and most electric heads.

Available on: amazon.in

No Hassles

Admit it. With the multiple gadgets and chargers in your backpack, unpacking and packing during a security check at the airport is a trying experience. Not if you invest in this organiser bag. Its multiple compartments, zippers and straps avoid clutter while keeping your multiple cables, adaptors and chargers neatly organised. And it’s not just cables, adaptors and chargers that it can house. There is ample storage for a 9-inch tablet or an ebook reader if you will. Plus, the organiser is made of water-resistant and heavy-duty nylon and polyester mesh, so your devices stay safe, and you have smooth passage through security.

Available on: vascobags.com

Taking charge

Let’s face it. One of the banes of travelling these days is carrying multiple chargers, and universal adaptors if you’re travelling overseas. Finding enough outlets to plug them into is another pain. Bringing you some relief is this charging station. The device, which comes with a 30W USB-C wall charger and cable, lets you juice up the multiple gadgets you carry in one go. It has two dedicated wireless charging bases, of which one supports MagSafe for Apple devices. Plus, there are two additional ports as well to charge two more devices at 10W using the Type C and Type A ports. It can also be folded to act as a stand for your phone.

Available on: amazon.com