OPPO Find X8 Pro vs Vivo X200 Pro: 2 flagship phones that can become a photographer’s best friend

OPPO Find X8 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro are two recently launched flagship phones that deliver outstanding photography chops and challenge top rivals like Samsung and Apple.

Challenging the best

OPPO positions itself as a serious challenger in the flagship smartphone arena with the Find X8 Pro, boasting high-end specifications.

At the heart of its appeal is a focus on camera innovation, thanks to its partnership with front camera and lenses manufacturer Hasselblad. The quad-camera system features four 50MP sensors, excelling in wide, ultra-wide, telephoto, and periscope modes. The dual periscope lenses provide optical zoom up to 6x and digital zoom up to 120x, delivering impressive results for capturing distant subjects with consistent quality. Daytime photography stands out with sharp details, natural colours, and balanced exposures, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts.

While low-light performance is decent, it falls slightly behind competitors like the Google Pixel 8 Pro, occasionally losing detail and sharpness. The “AI Telescope Zoom” feature enhances long-distance shots, but the advantage over other flagships is minimal. Nevertheless, the overall camera experience is polished and versatile, appealing to those who prioritise photography.

The design enhances the camera capabilities, with a quad-curved glass body, sleek colour options, and an IP68/69 rating for durability. The phone feels premium, though its size might not suit users with smaller hands. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, it handles multitasking and gaming effortlessly. The 6.78-inch AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits ensuring excellent outdoor visibility.

Despite its strengths, the Find X8 Pro is not without flaws. Low-light photography could improve, and ColorOS, whilst feature-rich, comes with unnecessary bloatware. Still, its innovative camera system, powerful performance, and elegant design make it a compelling choice for users seeking a photography-first flagship experience.

Clicking in the daylight

Vivo enters the flagship market with the X200 Pro, building on the success of the X100 Pro, with significant upgrades in camera technology, design, and performance. Aimed at photography enthusiasts, it competes against devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The standout feature is the oversized camera, with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. It provides exceptional portrait and zoom photography, with accurate edge detection and natural colours. Low-light results are slightly less detailed compared to the X100 Pro due to a smaller main sensor. For content creators, it supports 8K video recording and advanced tools like 4K at 120 FPS.

The AMOLED display peaks at 1,990 nits, offering sharp and vibrant visuals even under direct sunlight. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset ensures smooth multitasking and app performance, supported by 16GB RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. However, gaming performance is not exceptional.

The 6,000mAh battery delivers nearly 10 hours of screen-on time, while the 90W wired charger charges the device fully in 45 minutes. FunTouch OS improvements include smoother animation and a cleaner UI, but comes with bloatware.

The Vivo X200 Pro excels as a photography-first flagship with superb battery life, but it is bulky and has middling gaming performance.