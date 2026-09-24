Two Foldable Phones with Two Philosophies

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Most Practical Foldablea

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is Samsung’s latest foldable phone, introducing a new passport-style silhouette. First of its kind and the lightest foldable at 201 grams, with a slim 4.5-mm waistline, making Samsung's earlier foldables look almost clumsy by comparison.

The 5.5-inch cover display stands out with its wider, more practical design, and the 7.6-inch canvas turns multitasking into muscle memory. The power is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, capable of running Galaxy AI, performance-intensive workloads, and gaming without breaking a sweat.

Samsung positions the Galaxy Fold 8 as the “content-native” device, and it lives up to the hype, offering a natural experience when reading, streaming, and multitasking, giving the impression that it is designed around the screen. The dual-camera set-up manages to capture breathtaking images, making it the most convincing foldable Samsung has ever built.

Available on https://www.samsung.com/in/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold8/buy

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Simplicity, Squared Away

Amid the race for slimmer, lighter foldables, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold doesn't try to be the best on paper; instead, the phone chases simplicity, bringing upgrades exactly where it matters the most. Rather than chasing the “slimmest” or “lightest” tag, the Google foldable leans into durability, performance, and AI integration, bringing a refined and practical device for power users.

Its biggest strengths lie in software and Google AI, which make daily usage noticeably cleaner and smarter. Productivity features like multi-window support, Flex Mode, and Bubbles help users get more done on the larger foldable display, all powered by the Tensor G6 chip and deeply integrated Gemini intelligence. All of this combines to offer contextual assistance and gen AI productivity.

In addition, the camera is Google’s biggest suit, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold takes photography to the next level, delivering crisp detailing and vibrant colours. Overall, it may not be the best foldable on every front, but it is a practical choice for those seeking a reliable device that balances performance, camera quality, and everyday usability without unnecessary compromises.

Available on https://store.google.com/in/product/pixel_11_pro_fold?

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