Technology

Keep your Money Safe

Nidhi Singal | New Delhi
Due diligence while transacting online is imperative as number of malware and phishing attacks increase.

 
 

Game Changer

Xiaomi's first LED TV launched in India is the perfect blend of style with functionality.

Hear, Hear!

FIIL's wireless headphones promise to offer active noise cancellation as well as impressive sound output.

End of Storage Woes

For those of us who struggle for storage space on the smartphone every now and then, the recently launched Files Go app by Google brings good news.

Xiaomi India set to cross $2-billion revenue benchmark this year, says MD Manu Kumar Jain

Noise Out

Noise cancellation headphones are a boon for music lovers, the way they deftly blank out the ambient sounds and distractions.

The Meeting whiz

Cisco has rolled out a voice assistant to make meetings smarter and more efficient.

All About Bokeh

Now Get striking out-of-focus blur in your pictures without investing in a dual-camera smartphone

Gearing Up For An Electric Future

India's automakers will have to make a lot of effort to survive the coming electric vehicle revolution.

A Step Forward

With watchOS 4 and improved hardware, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a better fitness companion.

 
 

Secret Scanner

Smartphone manufacturers are working towards integrating the fingerprint scanner under the phone's display.

Playing Safe

Tips on how to safeguard your cryptocurrency against fraud and theft.

Smartphones of Tomorrow

Brace yourself for smarter processors, intelligent chipsets, superior cameras and more.

The Party Starter

Ultimate Ear's (UE) third offering in India, Megaboom, is designed for a grand outdoor experience.

Free To Stream

Top streaming destinations for a free dose of entertainment.

Mooving To IoT

How the dairy industry is benefiting from the Internet of Things.

Future Ready

With the iPhone X, all that glitters is, indeed, gold. The 5.8-inch, bezel-less screen when switched on offers a vibrant OLED display.

See Bigger

The two new portable projectors from Portronics are easy to use and serve basic projecting needs.

Clear The Air

A quick guide to choosing the right air purifier to brace for the deteriorating air quality this festive season.

