Want to be a vlogger? Here are some gadgets you can use

Phone Buddy

If you’ve decided to use your phone to vlog but don’t plan to invest in a flagship phone with all the bells and whistles, how do you ensure that you shoot super-smooth videos? Invest in a good quality gimbal like the DJI OM 5. This is a handheld three-axis smartphone gimbal stabiliser that comes with a grip tripod and a built-in extension rod that helps capture jerk-free videos. Install the DJI Mimo App—it works with iOS 10.0 or above, and Android 7.0 or above—and you have access to smart features like ActiveTrack 4.0, which tracks the subject even when moving quickly, or ShotGuides, which suggests a shot sequence, especially useful if you’re a newbie vlogger. And it is compatible with a range of smartphones.

Available on: amazon.in

The Sharp Shooter

If you aren’t keen to invest in a dedicated vlogging camera, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max has you covered. Using its cinematic mode, you can shoot professional videos with a shallow depth of field and focus transitions for a cinema-grade look in 4K HDR at 24 fps. Its Action mode is the perfect way to avoid shaky videos—whether you’re walking, running or in a moving vehicle. Capable of capturing videos at multiple frame rates, this is a one-stop solution: using the A16 Bionic chip that powers the phone, you can edit heavy video files on the go and upload them right then and there on to your platform of choice. Plus, it’s a capable mobile phone.

Available on: apple.com/in

Action Hero

Love adventure sports? You need a vlogging camera that keeps pace with your active lifestyle, like this one from GoPro. Boasting GoPro’s signature design, its latest action camera features a new 1/1.9-inch sensor capable of recording video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 fps in 10-bit colour depth. Its large sensor enables an aspect ratio of 8:7 for the largest vertical field of view, which can be easily cropped into different aspect ratios for Instagram and other apps using the GoPro Quik app. In addition, the HyperSmooth 5.0 technology keeps the footage steady even if the camera is rotated 360 degrees while capturing footage. Three new Night Effect Time Lapse presets make capturing pro-quality Star Trails, Light Painting and Vehicle Light Trails easy.

Available on: amazon.in

Digital Handycam

Sony’s ZV-1F is ‘the’ small camera meant for vlogging. Featuring the Exmor RS CMOS sensor and an ultra-wide 20-mm prime lens by Zeiss, it can capture detailed 4K/30p videos. Real-time tracking and Eye AF are a class apart, and it also has a boken button. The camera has 10 presets for pro-level footage, a built-in directional microphone, a fully articulating touchscreen and a dedicated record indicator. The Imaging Edge Mobile Plus app ensures seamless transfers to your smartphone, which can also be used as a remote.

Available on: sony.co.in