More stringent car safety norms that kick in between July and October this year in India will mean the end of the road for a number of older nameplates including Maruti Omni and Gypsy, Tata Nano and Safari, and Mahindra Xylo.

New norms mandate that every car is fitted with a driver side airbag, speed warning system, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and better structural stability to withstand crash test norms.

These cars would then be unviable. With the exception of the Omni, among the oldest running cars in India, which continues to sell in decent numbers, most manufacturers have opted out of upgrading other cars due to poor sales.

The safety norms will also herald the gradual collapse of the fiat brand in the country as the Turin-based firm plans to focus on its Jeep brand in india and phase out the Linea and the Punto.