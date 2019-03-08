Big Entry by Adani

The Adani Group's highest bids for all six airports (Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangalore) have raised eyebrows. Its bids were several times higher than that of say an established player like GMR.

GVK did not bid at all. Can Adani pull it off if the revenues from these airports do no rise substantially over the next few years? Also, given the current problems in the airline sector, with flights being cancelled by most major players, Adani may find it difficult to make money in the initial years.

After making a mark in the power sector, the group may have opted for higher bids to get an entry into airports even if profits are hard to come by in the short run.

The Kerala government is opposed to this and is seeking legal remedies.