scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Big Exit Marks Market Maturity

Walmart announced it had signed agreements to become the largest shareholder in Flipkart.

Walmart announced it had signed agreements to become the largest shareholder in Flipkart. The world's largest retailer would pay $16 billion for an initial stake of approximately 77 per cent in India's largest e-commerce company with a current GMV of $7.5 billion and net sales of $4.6 billion in 2017/18. The sale, one of the biggest e-commerce deals in the world, places a spotlight on Indian start-ups. Thus far, the sector has struggled for lack of exits.

There are three exit options - IPO, acquisition or a big secondary sale. IPOs have been rare (MakeMyTrip, JustDial, Infibeam and BharatMatrimony are some of them). Estimates of secondary sales vary. Indian traditional businesses failed to make big-ticket acquisitions. Now, a top multinational buying the lion's share of Flipkart changes things again. One, it shows that the start-up market has matured. Second, it underlines that multibillion-dollar exits (dismissed as unlikely, earlier) are possible. And finally, it is a reminder that exits don't necessarily have to be via IPOs.

Goutam Das telecom

 

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos