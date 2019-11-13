Innovation & IP

WHAT: Global IP Convention Conference

WHEN: January 8-10, Delhi

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The event will give an opportunity to in-house intellectual property (IP) counsels and innovators to interact with IP attorneys from around the world. The discussions will focus on finding out best practices and solutions to maximise the value of innovation and IP.

Franchise Players

WHAT: World Franchise Expo

WHEN: January 3-5, Seoul

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The event focusses on establishing a platform for international franchise brands to expand into the Korean and other Asian markets. It attracts many franchise brands from all over the world.

Intelligent Tech

WHAT: International Conference on Intelligent Systems and Control

WHEN: January 9-10, Coimbatore

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The participants will exchange their knowledge and find suitable solutions in areas such as database management systems, data warehousing, systems and mining, grid computing and high performance computing and networks.

Modern Treasury

WHAT: Treasury Elite Conclave

WHEN: January 10, Mumbai

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The conclave will provide a platform to voice concerns in the area of treasury management and the needs of corporate treasuries. The outcome of the event will be shared with authorities concerned.

Project Development

WHAT: Project Innovation Contest

WHEN: January 9-12, Bhubaneswar

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Organised by the International Conference on Distributed Computing and Internet Technologies, the contest invites contributions from students in order to motivate them to develop projects with innovative ideas. The selected projects will be showcased at the conference.

Markethon

WHAT: International Conference on Marketing

WHEN: January 9-11, Bengaluru

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Scholars and practitioners of marketing from around the world will attend the three-day event to discuss contemporary issues in the marketing ecosystem keeping India and the global perspective in mind.