CAPITAL GOODS
WHAT: CAPITAL GOODS SUMMIT
WHEN: Nov 16, New Delhi
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The growth of the capital goods sector is critical to achieve the vision of "Make in India". The summit will focus on capabilities, competencies, and enablers to make the capital goods industry truly multinational and discuss progress in implementing National Capital Goods Policy.
STARTING UP
WHAT: TiE Global Summit III
WHEN: Nov 29-30, New Delhi
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: TiE assists thousands of start-ups, entrepreneurs and professionals through the year. TGS is the culmination of TiE's year-long endeavours. It is an opportunity for emerging businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs to learn from the leaders.
EDUCATION LINKS
WHAT: HIGHER EDUCATION SUMMIT
WHEN: Oct 30-Nov 1, New Delhi
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: It will deliberate on the policy roadmap and other topical issues in higher education. More than 180 exhibitors from top-of-the-line institutions will showcase best practices.
BEING HEALTHY
WHAT: UP HEALTH SUMMIT
WHEN: Nov 2, Lucknow
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: It will be a flagship event for the health care, pharmaceutical & medical device industry in India. The summit is a multistakeholder platform to exchange ideas and ink MoUs for concrete action and outcomes.KNOWLEDGE GURU
WHAT: ADB KNOWLEDGE FORUM
WHEN: Nov 6-9, Manila
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Knowledge Forum will bring together knowledge practitioners and leads from international financial institutions and other multilateral organisations to learn and discuss knowledge management practices, tools, application of knowledge management in development institutions.
