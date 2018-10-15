CAPITAL GOODS

WHAT: CAPITAL GOODS SUMMIT

WHEN: Nov 16, New Delhi

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The growth of the capital goods sector is critical to achieve the vision of "Make in India". The summit will focus on capabilities, competencies, and enablers to make the capital goods industry truly multinational and discuss progress in implementing National Capital Goods Policy.

STARTING UP

WHAT: TiE Global Summit III

WHEN: Nov 29-30, New Delhi

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: TiE assists thousands of start-ups, entrepreneurs and professionals through the year. TGS is the culmination of TiE's year-long endeavours. It is an opportunity for emerging businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs to learn from the leaders.

EDUCATION LINKS

WHAT: HIGHER EDUCATION SUMMIT

WHEN: Oct 30-Nov 1, New Delhi

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: It will deliberate on the policy roadmap and other topical issues in higher education. More than 180 exhibitors from top-of-the-line institutions will showcase best practices.

BEING HEALTHY

WHAT: UP HEALTH SUMMIT

WHEN: Nov 2, Lucknow

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: It will be a flagship event for the health care, pharmaceutical & medical device industry in India. The summit is a multistakeholder platform to exchange ideas and ink MoUs for concrete action and outcomes.

KNOWLEDGE GURU

WHAT: ADB KNOWLEDGE FORUM

WHEN: Nov 6-9, Manila

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Knowledge Forum will bring together knowledge practitioners and leads from international financial institutions and other multilateral organisations to learn and discuss knowledge management practices, tools, application of knowledge management in development institutions.