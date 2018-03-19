11

TIDING OVER CONFLICTS

WHAT: Workshop on Conflict Management & Negotiation Skills

WHEN: April 11, Gurugram

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: People manage conflicts and negotiate every day at the workplace. It may be with customers, vendors, colleagues, a boss, or employees. This hands-on CII session offers a step-by-step guide to effective negotiation. Participants will learn how to manage difficult situations with diplomacy, tact and credibility.

19

SUPPORTING PEs/VCs

WHAT: 10th "India Investment Conference"

WHEN: April 19, New Delhi

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The event aims to spread awareness of the importance of private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) to the Indian economy. It attempts to create an ecosystem to support entrepreneurial activities and innovations. It also debates important issues related to the PE/VC industry.

19-20

SHAPING HEALTH FINANCING

WHAT: Third Annual Universal Health Coverage Financing Forum

WHEN: April 19-20, Washington DC

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Forum, hosted by the World Bank Group and USAID, will focus on mobilising and shaping health financing in developing countries to achieve equity and better access to health services. The two-day event will help governments use health system resources more efficiently.

22-24

FOSTERING TOURISM WHAT: THE Great Indian Travel Bazaar 2018

WHEN: April 22-24, Jaipur

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The event began in 2008 and is a popular B2B inbound tourism mart in the country. It aims to be a platform not only for the big players in the tourism sector but also for the smaller hoteliers and tour operators, who are expected to flock to Jaipur in large numbers. Meetings between international buyers-Indian sellers would be spread over two days.

22-26

Smart lessons

WHAT: CEOs Mission on Smart Manufacturing to Germany

WHEN: April 22-26| Hannover, Frankfurt, Amberg and Munich

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Manufacturing sector globally is witnessing paradigm shifts. Several companies are implementing smart manufacturing and reaping benefits such as increased competitiveness, productivity, sustainability and reliability. To help industry understand the contours of this transformation and showcase smart manufacturing in action, CII is organising a CEOs mission to Germany. 26





NURTURING INNOVATION

WHAT: Driving Entrepreneurship through Tech Innovation

WHEN: April 26, New Delhi

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Assocham event, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Ericsson, hopes to promote innovation through the recognition and reward of outstanding ICT innovations. The objective is to encourage individuals, academia, industry, government agencies and other entities to develop innovation in ICT to address India's development challenges.