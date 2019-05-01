Can TCS help cut losses?

After the digital transformation of the passport issuing process, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has deployed an integrated solution for modernising India Post, which has over 150,000 post offices.

The government has been trying to turn around the bleeding postal department by incorporating various businesses, including e-commerce and payments bank, under it. It had opened 650 payment bank branches last year.

Yet, the losses of the department doubled to Rs 11,970 crore in 2016/17, thanks to the high salary outgo. TCS's Core System Integration programme targets enabling India Post to offer new-age services to its customers. But the question is whether TCS can help India Post cut losses and turn around?