Can the Vande Bharat project redefine Indian Railways?

Mention the mumbai local and the images that come to mind are of an urban rail transportation system that is efficient and functional, yet during peak hours can be packed to the hilt, hot, dirty, and dangerous. So, by the journey’s end, one often ends up feeling like a crushed vada pav. On the other hand, mention Vande Bharat and the Indian Railways’ flagship semi-high-speed passenger train conjures up images of comfort, cleanliness and a safe travel experience. Although the Mumbai local may be Mumbai local and Vande Bharat may be Vande Bharat, the two are set to meet in the not-too-distant future to create what is expected to be a sublime travel experience for Mumbai’s 22.9 million denizens.

On May 19, when the Railway Board approved the procurement of 238 Vande Bharat rakes to serve on the 158-year-old Mumbai suburban rail network, it caused a flutter. The locals are going to be completely overhauled under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP). The rakes will be acquired under the MUTP-3 and MUTP-3A phases with budgets of Rs 10,947 crore and Rs 33,960 crore, respectively. This will be overseen by the Ministry of Railways and the Maharashtra government. Business Today learns that work on tendering is already underway. “Timelines will be drawn soon as the tender documents are ready,” inform officials of the executing agency, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corp. (MRVC).

Forty-seven rakes of 12 cars each will be acquired under MUTP-3 and the rest in the MUTP-3A phase. “This is initial sanction obtained under MUTP-3 and 3A for the procurement of rolling stock and setting up maintenance facilities,” say officials. The latter especially provisions for one of the most stringent maintenance requirements drawn up by the railways over the next 35 years for a technology partner. Other than rolling stock, expansion of the existing lines and construction of new corridors will also be undertaken.

A New Way

But will it match the hype? Yes, say officials. The new trains will be air-conditioned with an automatic door-closing system and vestibuled coaches. They will offer uniform seating and efficient LED lighting in coaches, which will also be equipped with large display panels for

infotainment and indicators for stations on the exit side. Passenger safety will be ensured through CCTV surveillance and a talk-back system.

The seating arrangement, comprising ergonomically designed seats, will be the same as the existing electric multiple unit (EMU) trains. A key differentiator will be separate air-conditioned vendor compartments located at either end of the train. “There will be vendor compartments in Vande Bharat local too. However, the luggage compartment will have to be segregated from the air conditioning vents so that the smell of items like fish does not inconvenience commuters,” say officials.

“The decision to procure Vande Bharat rakes reflects the government’s long-term vision for suburban rail networks and reinforces its commitment to providing world-class transportation facilities to commuters,” affirms an excited Subhash Chand Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of MRVC.

Mumbaikars have longed for an advanced public transport system, say experts. “Introducing upgrades to existing coaches would be a viable option. This could include improvements in seating arrangements, air-conditioning, cleanliness and passenger comfort,” says Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Senior Director at CRISIL Market Intelligence.

The Vande Bharat local could also address concerns about public transport in Mumbai. “While the current metro being built may not directly compete with the existing [suburban] rail routes, providing a seamless and uniform experience across both modes of transportation is important for passengers,” remarks Padmanabhan.

Ease of Living

It is equally crucial for the railways to assess the post-Covid-19 drop in ridership. From a high of 7.6 million passengers a day in FY20 to 6.1 million in FY23, daily ridership has declined nearly 21 per cent. “By focussing on enhancing the suburban rail network and potentially introducing the Vande Bharat local, the authorities can cater to the growing needs of Mumbai’s residents,” says Padmanabhan. Although many have blamed the reduction in ridership on the growing incidence of ticketless travel, over-the-counter ticket sales on Mumbai’s suburban rail net work contribute significantly to the railways’ earnings. Hence, the move may also be an attempt to discourage passengers from shifting to road transport.

Introduced in 2019 as Train 18, the indigenously designed Vande Bharat has proved a big success, with 19 services currently operational. “Given the move to rapid rail transit, inspired by the Delhi-based National Capital Region Transport Corp., Indian Railways is replicating a success story. Rail-based transit is always better than car-based transit, especially for a North-

South city like Mumbai,” states Shailesh Pathak, an urban transport expert and Secretary General at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

Pathak also feels that commercial and safety aspects may have played a vital role in the choice of Vande Bharat rakes. “Hence, the economic rate of return is more important than purely financial internal rate of return parameters. Further, with passenger coach doors closed while in motion, loss of life would be completely obviated.” In 2022, 700 people lost their lives after falling off running trains, according to Government Railway Police (GRP) data. Pathak too feels that with the introduction of the new rakes, the suburban rail network and metro rail will complement each other.

It was in 1925, that a four-car EMU service was launched between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (then called Victoria Terminus) and Kurla. A first for India, that event marked the dawn of modern, rail-based urban transportation here. With the introduction of the Vande Bharat local, the railways will leapfrog to the next level.

@manishpant22