Clutter-free FB Messenger

Facebook has revamped its Messenger app and introduced a widely awaited simplified version. For instance, the menu on the bottom tab has been reduced to just three; there is a single Chats tab for one-to-one and group conversations along with a People and a Discover tab, and a camera button is getting added for image and video sharing. One can also personalise interactions, and soon there will be a 'dark mode' with custom chat bubble colours.

Video Integration

Video-sharing site Vimeo has recently announced a new feature that enables its users to publish videos directly on the professional networking platform LinkedIn. Earlier, the company's Publish to Social feature supported auto-uploading of videos on multiple sites, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Vimeo is the first video platform to offer its services to LinkedIn, once again highlighting its focus to evolve into a tools and services provider to businesses and professional networking sites.

Story Power

Instagram is testing an ad format for its popular 'Stories' feature wherein brands can pay the social networking app to feature their Stories in user feed. Instagram has not rolled out this feature yet, but it is being tested globally according to a TechCrunch report. The 'Stories' format, which Instagram has reportedly copied from Snapchat, has become one of its most popular features.

Delete It Easy

Search giant Google has made it easy for users to delete their search history. Earlier, one had to go to his/her Google account to manage the search data. But with the new update in place, one can directly control it from the Search page without leaving it. The update is being rolled out for desktop/laptop and mobile (both Android and iOS versions).