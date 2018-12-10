Delhi's EV Play

While the central government dithers, the Delhi government has come out with its own electric vehicle policy, one that for now is the boldest in terms of subsidies and targets.

Valid till 2023, the policy has a subsidy of Rs 22,000 for new e-two wheelers with a scrappage incentive of Rs 15,000 for old BS II and BS III e-two wheelers; a Rs 12,500 down payment subsidy for e-autos with a 5 per cent interest subvention and a further Rs 10 per trip cashback for passengers using them and a 100 per cent subsidy up to Rs 30,000 for setting up a charging point. There will also be no road tax, registration fee or one-time parking fee for all EVs.

Infamous for being one of the most polluted cities in the world, Delhi is gasping for breath and desperately needed a policy like this. As with any other policy in India, execution and an efficient roll-out will be key.