Harley gets Smaller

Struggling to find new buyers, Harley Davidson, the quintessential American motorcycling brand is changing. It announced a comprehensive four-year roadmap to doubling revenue. Harley's plans include tying up with an Indian motorcycle company to produce a smaller 250-500cc mobike targeting Indian riders. It is likely to take Harley towards Indias biggest two-wheeler company Hero MotoCorp that hasnt tied up with any rival global firm. Others like Bajaj (with Triumph) and TVS (with BMW Motorrad) are already taken. The need for this is simple. In the West, riding a mobike is no longer cool; there are few takers; and Harley is struggling financially and in terms of outright sales. Like its peers, it is now looking at emerging markets like India, China, and South East Asia. The market here is big but comprised largely of unsophisticated low performance commuter bikes. Will a smaller cheaper product deliver the goods and still be a Harley?

Sumant Banerji