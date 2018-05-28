Hiring Experienced Hands

Specials
In spite of the buzz around hiring them young and keeping them engaged at the workplace, the proportion of young professionals in IT companies is decreasing. The recent Infosys annual report points to the rising number of experienced professionals in its workforce. At Infosys, the percentage of employees aged between 18 and 25 is down to 28.16 per cent (at 57,475) from 31.19 per cent in the previous fiscal. But for all age groups older than 25, the percentage has risen.
