'India is at a tipping point,' says Apple CEO Tim Cook during his India visit

On India’s moment for Apple:

India is at a tipping point. And it feels so great to be here. You can just feel the vibrancy, the dynamism, the feeling that anything here is possible. And it’s so great to be a part of it.

On Apple’s approach for India:

Every place is unique. India has its own journey and culture, and so you really have to understand the local culture. We’re trying to bring our best to India. We brought the online store a few years ago, we have now brought the retail store [in Mumbai and Delhi]. We have manufacturing here. We have an extraordinary developer community here. We have musicians. It’s great to interface with the artists and creators here. So, there’s a huge Apple community in India.

On artificial intelligence (AI):

I’m very bullish on AI. It’s at the root of many of our products today, like the Apple Watch. If you run an ECG, you’re using AI and ML. If you fall, and the watch calls your contact, it’s using AI. And so we use AI across all our products. It is a profound technology.

On the one Apple product he doesn’t leave home without:

That’s like asking you your favorite child or your favorite parent. When I travel, I’ve got my phone in my pocket. I’ve got my watch on my wrist. I have an iPad and a Mac in my bag. And so I love them all.

On Mumbai’s famous vada pao vs the New York hot dog:

Oh, [there’s] no comparison. No comparison [at all]. I’m for India all the way.