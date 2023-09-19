Indian carmakers have a new strategy to intensify their electric offerings - through new brand identities

As traditional carmakers ramp up their electric vehicles play with a view to eventually replace diesel- and petrol-run vehicles, a new brand identity makes much more sense rather than having a mixed portfolio under the same old brand. With that in mind, Tata Motors—India’s largest EV maker—has said that its EVs will be branded under the ‘.ev’ suffix, adding that going forward, ‘Tata.ev’ will be the overall brand identity for its EV business. With this, Tata Motors aims to differentiate its ICE and EV versions of the same model for the customer.

Its close competitor in the SUV space, Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) newly-set-up subsidiary Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL), too, aims to create a new visual identity for the company’s EV foray. Its forthcoming range of Born Electric vehicles will sport the new visual identity that was first introduced on Vision Thar.e, the electric version of the iconic SUV. “This new visual identity, symbolising ‘Infinite Possibilities,’ is the proud embodiment of our Go Global vision, representing our exciting, energising, and efficient range of EVs where iconic design meets revolutionary engineering and intuitive technologies,” Veejay Nakra, President of Automotive Sector at M&M, has said.

Experts believe it’s a good idea for Indian carmakers’ EV businesses to get a new identity as they foray into an entirely different powertrain and speak to a new set of customers. “This shows that they are a serious player in the EV market. Both brands are very aggressive especially in the electric SUV space. While Tata Motors already has the lion’s share, M&M is also very keen on making a mark with its upcoming range of EVs,” says Gaurav Vangaal, Associate Director of Light Vehicle Production Forecast for Indian Subcontinent at S&P Global Mobility. “An EV buyer is a very different buyer. This new identity will help build awareness.”

