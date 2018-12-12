Instagram Gets More 'Accessible'

Instagram has recently introduced a couple of features to make it more accessible to people with visual impairments. The first feature uses object recognition technology to generate descriptions of photographs and people can hear it through their screen readers when they browse the app. The second feature is custom alternative text so that users can add richer descriptions when they upload their photographs and those using screen readers will be able to hear those descriptions.

Snapchat ups India game

Snapchat has partnered with several Indian publishers and media brands to offer local content on its Discover Space. The social photo-sharing app has also tied up with content providers in the UK, France, Germany, Norway and West Asia to roll out a wide variety of mobile content and TV-like shows, which will keep users engaged for a longer duration. Globally, the time spent on watching Snapchat shows has more than tripled since the beginning of this year.

FB mulled selling user data

A report by the Wall Street Journal says Facebook had once deliberated on selling access to user data to third parties. Although CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly said that the company does not sell data, it could be another glaring example of the big gap between its intention and assertion. Documents suggest that the company considered this path during 2012-2014.