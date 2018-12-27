Let's Talc

Global major Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is in the spotlight yet again with concerns expressed about the safety of its baby powder. J&J vehemently denies any wrong doing, calls its product absolutely safe, and that in the past, Indian regulators couldnt find any trace of asbestos in the product.

Yet, the issue continues to spring into spotlight at regular intervals. In mid-December, a Reuters report raised the issue in the US. "We have to investigate," says S. Eswara Reddy, the Drug Controller General of India.

Agrees Maharashtra FDA commissioner Pallavi Darade, who has teams picking up talc samples for testing. Her office is handling another J&J case. "Hearings are on...for grant of compensation to people affected by the hip implants," she says. The outcome is awaited but guideline provide for a minimum of Rs 20 lakh to those affected.