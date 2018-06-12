Low-cost Long-haul Flights Soon

The domestic aviation sector seems to be rushing to begin long-haul international flights. After SpiceJet's announcement last year, IndiGo and Vistara reportedly intend to start them. Vistara, for instance, is likely to order six Boeing 787s, an aircraft best suited for long-haul flights. IndiGo, too, is doing a lot of work on how to launch international services over the next few months. Indian carriers, except Air India and Jet Airways, primarily fly to international destinations which are four to five hours away.

International flying is a high-margin business and important to tap into, especially as margins in the domestic segment have dipped for some time now. But international flying comes with its challenges, and IndiGo has understood it well. The airline has hired a bunch of expats for senior roles who have experience in managing global operations. However, the Indian carriers will still have to find a way to acquire parking and landing slots at key airports.

Manu Kaushik