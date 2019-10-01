Missed Call Alert

In an attempt to boost incoming call minutes, Reliance Jio had shortened the ringing time of outgoing calls in its network to 20 seconds, which the operator says is the global standard. But ahead of the telecom regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) coming out with a decision, Jio has reportedly increased the ringing time to 25 seconds (this is 30 seconds for others like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea). A shorter ringing time leads to more missed calls, and the user is likely to call back, which will boost incoming calls on a network. For every outgoing (mobile-to-mobile) call, an operator has to pay 6 paisa per minute to the other operator.

More incoming calls than outgoing calls is better for telcos. There is high asymmetry in the traffic between Jio and other operators, and it ends up paying a large amount to others because, as per TRAI's data, its incoming calls are just 35.75 per cent of the overall calls on its network.