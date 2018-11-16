New Collection Benchmark

Monthly GST collections crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in October this year. The last time this had happened was in April 2018. Experts had attributed that to the year-end spurt in tax collections.

Unlike the last time, this time, the collections crossing Rs 1 lakh crore is not seen as an exception and more as a norm even if one of the reasons for the jump could be the start of the festival season. Anti-evasion measures like tax collected at source, e-way bill are finally coming into play to give a fillip up to the GST collections.

There is a feeling now that the revenue department will go the whole hog to ensure that collections do not fall below Rs 1 lakh crore now and, therefore, businesses should ensure that their GST audits are handled appropriately so that they do not invite the revenue departments wrath.