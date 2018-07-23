New is Better

Over the past two-three years, India Post has been increasing revenues from non-traditional sectors such as e-commerce or value-added services. The share of these non-traditional sectors in total revenues earned by the Department of Posts jumped from nearly 24 per cent in 2015/16 to around 27 per cent in the last fiscal-the share stood at 29.13 per cent in 2016/17. In the first two months of fiscal 2019, it managed a share of 17.13 per cent. The express and business parcel segment earned revenue of Rs 17.3 crore during April-May 2018. To date the India Post Payments Bank has not contributed to any revenue for the Department of Posts.

Niti Kiran