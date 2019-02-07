scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

No Josh Here

The question, in the Interim Budget's case, is not 'How's the Josh?' but 'Where's the Josh?'

The Interim Budget announced single-window clearances for Indian filmmakers who shoot in India, a privilege extended to international studios since 2015. Foreign studios, however, don't view India as a filmmakers' haven since we lack the talent and infrastructure global entities seek for production, and post-production work.

The single window clearance will indeed make life easier for domestic filmmakers who currently need as many as 50-60 clearances from various authorities before they begin shooting for a film. The problem is India still doesn't offer tax incentives for shooting in India, unlike many European countries and Australia. No wonder the Indian film fraternity prefers to shoot abroad - getting not just a cost advantage, but also access to high quality infrastructure and production talent. The question therefore in this case is not "How's the Josh?" but "Where's the Josh?"

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos