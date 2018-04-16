Nobody Wants

The bestsellers routinely grab headlines, but sometimes it is good to look at the cars that are at the bottom of the sales charts. The last fiscal threw up a few surprises. For instance, Mahindra may not have any product in the top 10 list, but it has four among the bottom 10. The low demand for Vibe and Verito, remnants of a botched partnership with French carmaker Renault, comes as no surprise. But the presence of the e2o, India's only electric car, shows that the age of EV is not quite upon us. That Tata Nano is in this list is no printing error either. Its demand really has come down to that level.

Sumant Banerji