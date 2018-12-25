Now, for the diplomas in AI, Data Analytics

Call it hype or hope; training and hiring talent in Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, machine learning, and related technology is up. "In the last two years, especially for advanced machine learning and AI, there has been 250-300 per cent increase in the number of people seeking to enrol. Proportionately, there has been a growing interest among those hiring them," says Sarita Digumarti, Chief Operating Officer, Jigsaw Academy (around since 2011 with primarily online courses).

Start-ups or previous employers hire most such candidates. Depending on their skills, they can earn at least around Rs 6 lakh per annum or more, with courses costing around Rs 40,000 or more.