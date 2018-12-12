scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Oil Gambit

Doha's exit announcement came just a few days before a crucial OPEC meet.

Babus in New Delhi are keeping close tabs on Qatar's exit from the oil producer cartel OPEC. Doha's exit announcement came just a few days before a crucial OPEC meet to formalise the next round of production cuts (apparently already agreed upon by Saudi Arabia and Russia).

A disintegrated OPEC would be good for the world and India too, given the fears of price hikes engineered through production cuts. Though Indonesia quit and remains out, Qatar remained a disciplined member for nearly six decades. The time may perhaps be right for India to push bilateral oil shopping.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos