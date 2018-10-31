Permission Denied

Tech giants such as Google and Facebook, it seems, have finally brought user privacy to the forefront. Apple, with its stricter developer policies, has always been seen as a safer platform compared to Google. But with privacy taking centre-stage, and discussion shifting towards safety and security of users, Google, too, is following suit.

Recently, it updated the Google Play developer policy and limited the access third party apps get for user data. Now developers will only get access to data which is explicitly needed for the core functioning of the app.

With these changes, only limited apps can get access to the users call logs and SMS on Android devices. Facebook, too, earlier in the year, had restricted access to third-party apps and developers after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.