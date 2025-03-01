Radico Khaitan’s Sangam World Malt Whisky is making a splash in the Indian market

Indian distillery group Radico Khaitan is known among other brands for its distinctly Indian premium offerings to the world, including the Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and the Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin that have over the years been much appreciated and gained a steady following.

Last year, it also launched a new product—the Sangam World Malt Whisky in India, which has been getting acclaim across the world since its global launch in 2023, for its unique taste that is a fusion of premium malts sourced from Europe and the New World.

Its name ‘Sangam’ is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘confluence’. The name symbolises a blend of Eastern tradition and Western whisky-making expertise. This is reflected in its taste as well, which is suited to please both Indian and Western palettes.

“It has a hint of peat and lots of fruity notes,” summed up Anup Barik, Master Blender at Radico Khaitan, who along with his team crafted the whisky, highlighting that it brings together the East and the West.

The newest edition of the World Malt Whisky in the Radico portfolio, Sangam contains aromas of tropical fruits like lychee and green apple, combined with floral notes of rose and heather. Hints of citrus, caramel, cinnamon, and nutmeg add depth, leaving behind a lingering sensation.

At an exclusive tasting session held in the capital city recently, Barik elaborated on the process of what makes the Indian whisky so unique. Among the various contributing factors is the water of the Himalaya’s terai region, where the Rampur Distillery is located. This is one of reasons for the uniqueness of taste. This is, in fact, the oldest distillery in the country, dating back to 1943, with distillation taking place in traditional copper pot stills.

Further, the Himalayas’ climate conditions add flavor and depth to the whisky.

Six-row Indian barley is used for making the drink along with three types of yeast. It is then aged in imported American standard Oakwood barrels. “The six-row Indian barley has more protein compared to the two-row barley used in Europe. The Indian barley is sweet, fruity and floral,” explained Barik.

Kunal Madan, Global Brand Head and Senior Vice President of Rampur Indian Single Malt & Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin highlighted the company’s ethos—its distinctly Indian brand is “taking India to the world” and Sangam follows that thought process as well.

It can be enjoyed as a standalone drink or mixed into a cocktail such as the Whisky Sour—an Indian version of which was served with jaggery and tamarind.

The session also had another of the company’s recent launch—the Rampur Asava. This whisky is matured in American Bourbon barrels and finished, for the first time in the history of Single Malts in an Indian Red Wine—Cabernet Sauvignon casks, which gives it a unique taste and aroma. The whisky is available in about 10 Indian states currently.

“We launched the Rampur Indian Single Malt Luxury Whisky in 2016, and it has got great praise. We are exporting to over 100 countries,” Madan noted, adding that Sangam too is getting similar acclaim.

Sangam secured a gold medal at the John Barleycorn Awards and at the Beverage Tasting Institute, BTI Luxury Spirits Award 2023—both hosted in the US. It was also a winner at the Innovation Flavours Award Category at Just Drinks Excellence Awards, 2024.

Priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 7,500 and available in 750 ml bottles, it is available in eight states at present through select retailers and establishments.

Radico Khaitan, which is one of the country’s largest Indian-made foreign liquor manufacturers, is planning to expand its distribution further in the country.

The premiumisation of the Indian market has also brought focus to unique Indian whisky offerings such as Sangam. In the third quarter earnings call, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan noted that the company’s luxury portfolio, including Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Sangam World Malt, and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin continue to deliver strong growth as the company focusses on increasing distribution.

The company has seen its luxury and semi-luxury brands cross net sales value of Rs 100 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal and Rs 250 crore in the nine months of the current fiscal. Given the demand in the domestic as well as international market, the company expects to cross Rs 500-crore net sales mark in FY26.

Sangam World Malt is on track to be a clear standout in India’s premium whisky segment. Whisky aficionados and connoisseurs across the world have a new choice for their collection.



@surabhi_prasad