Raining IT Jobs

Indian IT services companies sounded their positive best in hiring numbers at the end of the first quarter of FY2019/20. Top companies, put together, recorded over 50 per cent increase in hiring compared to the same period last year. TCS added 12,356 employees, their highest for the quarter in five years, and said it had made 30,000 job offers for the year. Wipro, too, added 6,000 people and Infosys added a little less than 1,000 but was strengthening its onshore hiring with over 10,000 people in the US and 2,000 more, to be hired globally.

Although most companies have emphasised extensive training to make new hires project deployable at the earliest, the hiring is also indicative of the depth of pipeline the companies are targeting. The hiring numbers consist of both campus and lateral hires. That comes in as a breather for the economy even as other sectors are struggling and facing job losses.