Slowdown Impacts Investment Too

The prolonged slowdown in the domestic automobile sector which shows no signs of abating has started to impact investment and expansion plans of companies. Market leader Maruti Suzuki, which registered dismal financial results in the first quarter of FY2020, has reportedly put on hold plans to expand capacity at the Gujarat factory.

While it was initially planned as a 1.5 million unit per annum factory, the company may not expand it beyond the existing 750,000 units at all. Similarly, many component makers have put investments on hold due to the prevailing uncertainty over electrification in the sector. While the tarmac disappeared long time ago, the sector is now fast running out of gas as well.