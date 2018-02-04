Tapping the Israeli Innovation Potential

India and Israel inked nine MoUs during the recent visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. These range from co-operation in cybersecurity and space to film co-production and oil and gas. Last year, the two countries also announced an 'India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund'. Business leaders from both countries think bilateral trade can touch $20 billion in the next five years from current $5 billion. While Indian firms hope to tap into Israel's innovation ecosystem and technology, Israeli companies see a potential market here in areas such as agriculture, smart cities, clean energy and water management.

Goutam Das