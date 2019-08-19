Tighter Norms Hit IT Firms

While Indian IT service companies have been bracing for a tighter visa regimen worldwide, statistics compiled by non-profit policy research organisation, National Foundation for American Policy (NFPA), shows visa rejection of firms touching an all time high. Top visa seekers from India like Infosys, TCS and Wipro, whose visa rejection rates were below 10 per cent in 2014/15 now are staring at 57 per cent, 37 per cent and 62 per cent rejection rate in FY19 (Oct-Dec), respectively. Even the request for evidence (RFE) and detailing has gone up considerably. For Indian IT firms, which are witnessing talent loss with fewer onsite opportunities, the increase in compliance costs and elaborate RFEs are also slowing down the processing and posing fresh problems for these companies.