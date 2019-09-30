To Be Or Not To Be

The 178-year-old, UK-based travel and airline company Thomas Cook went bankrupt leaving hundreds of travellers stranded. Thomas Cook India, which is not related to the UK entity any longer, is feeling the heat of this event with questions being raised over the Indian company's stability and existence. Its management has come out and clarified that after the entire stake sale to Fairfax group in 2012, UK Thomas Cook ceased to have any connection with the Indian company, however the original agreement entails that they use the brand name till 2024. The company's credit rating by Crisil remained unchanged.

Even as the company had a transition plan in place that was ready for execution starting next year, the current turn of events could speed-up the process. Over the next few weeks, the Indian company will hold a review of its current transition plan, which could see it changing its brand name earlier than planned.