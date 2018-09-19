Transparency Needed

Are hospitals in and around Delhi profiteering in the sales of consumables to in-patients? The Competition Commission's investigation wing has been asked to examine the pricing pattern of some super speciality hospitals to determine whether this is the case..

Just a few months back the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped profit margins on medical devices citing high trade margins to hospitals. From consultation fee, to surgery packages, to drugs and services, the healthcare sector is increasingly coming under regulatory scanner for pricing practices. Though commercial establishments can't be blamed for wanting to be profitable, the negative image associated with this situation is something hospitals need to avoid. Transparency too can be a good business strategy.

Joe C. Mathew