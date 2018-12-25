It dithered for months and now the Ministry of Power has released guidelines to install both Japanese (CHAdeMO) and Chinese (CCS) charging technologies for electric cars.

The ambiguity between the two types had stalled India's nascent electric car push spearheaded by Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. It is doubtful if this decision will usher in any certainty either. Using both will spur the automobile industry but will increase the cost of every charging station. The chicken and egg problem of consumers not buying electric cars unless adequate charging infrastructure is available and charging companies reluctant to invest unless there is a reasonable fleet available to them to service, is at the heart of the electrification challenge in India. The need was to opt in favour of one over the other. By mandating both, the government has once again chosen the middle path - to nowhere.