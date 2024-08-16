'We have the benefits of AI to help us evolve': Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of OMEGA, and Alain Zobrist, CEO of Swiss Timing on Swatch group's rich legacy

OMEGA, the official timekeeper of the Olympics since 1932, has stayed committed to precision, innovation, and excellence. From the early days of stopwatches to AI-powered systems that capture the nuances of athletic performance, OMEGA’s journey reflects the commitment to pushing boundaries. In conversation with Business Today, Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of OMEGA and Alain Zobrist, CEO of Swiss Timing Ltd (both are part of The Swatch Group), provide a glimpse of the future of timekeeping. Edited excerpts:

How has OMEGA’s partnership with the Olympic Games shaped the company’s identity?

Raynald Aeschlimann: The Olympics have become a defining part of OMEGA’s DNA and it represents our values of precision, excellence, reliability, and innovation. For the past 92 years, the world has seen our name being associated with the greatest sporting moments, which has naturally built a reputation of trust. Innovation is a critical part of what we do. As the athletes go ‘faster, higher, stronger’, our technology also needs to keep up the pace. Therefore, we have been committed to developing revolutionary equipment. Our legacy at the Olympics is built on pushing the bound­aries of timekeeping and delivering modern technology.

How has the approach to timekeeping evolved?

RA: OMEGA is a pioneering brand. That is true in our watchmaking, and also in our timekeeping. On a practical level, we have approached each sport individually, and this has been driven by technological advancements in each era. Today, we have the benefits of AI to help us evolve again. One of the greatest innovations came in 1968, when we introduced touchpads in swimming.

What impact will the innovations have on the (Olympic) Games and the future of sports timekeeping?



RA: The big advancement right now is our Computer Vision technology. We can now capture a range of performance data—from the acceleration of a sprinter to the number of strokes of a swimmer. Working with AI systems, our Computer Vision is now able to reproduce an exact 3D vision of any performance. This will help detect precise details.

OMEGA has a rich history of pushing boundaries—from the Moon landing to its association with James Bond films. How does this spirit of exploration translate into the vision for the future of horological innovation?

RA: Our history motivates us. But these things you mention, such as the Moon or James Bond, are the authentic results of our quality. The lesson is that we need to keep innovating. We need to keep pushing the boundaries and delivering that same standard of quality. If we do that, then more of these authentic stories will naturally be created.

How does OMEGA balance the heritage of craftsmanship with technological advancements?

RA: Balance is important. We always begin with our iconic collections as a basis. This connects us to our past and keeps us present amongst traditional watch enthusiasts.

However, we can’t rely on the past alone. Therefore, we are constantly developing new materials, or more precise calibres, or unique new features that give our classic collections a modern edge. Look at the Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, or the Seamaster [Aqua Terra] ‘Ultra Light’... They are bold, creative, and innovative evolutions of our most beloved timepieces.

What are the challenges and opportunities the luxury watch industry faces today? How is OMEGA positioned to navigate them?

RA: Some challenges are outside our control, such as political or economic upheavals that can have effects across the luxury industry. Other challenges may be about getting customers excited, and developing products that have perceived value and authenticity. I think OMEGA is at an advantage. We’ve built a reputation for quality. As I mentioned earlier, it’s about maintaining and even pushing your standards, so that you are always seen to be progressing and doing the very best for your customers.

Alain, as CEO of Swiss Timing Ltd, what excites you most about the future of sports timekeeping? What are your personal aspirations for the company?

Alain Zobrist: Looking ahead, I’m excited about the storytelling we can bring into sports. OMEGA is a leader in the measurement of performance data and we’re beginning to capture some really interesting insights. With our evolving Computer Vision and AI systems, we’ll really be able to show the world how an event is won or lost and compare different techniques. It perfectly highlights the innovation we have at OMEGA, and my own personal goal as CEO is to keep inspiring that pioneering spirit amongst all of the timekeeping team.

@pranav000