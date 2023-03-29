scorecardresearch
Why 2023 can be a difficult year for Indian start-ups

Start-ups will see more flat or down rounds in 2023 as investors re-evaluate their portfolios
Binu Paul
Print Edition: Apr 16, 2023
Indian start-ups are bracing for lean times as the industry moves further into 2023. With investors now focussed on profitability while pinching their pennies, late-stage start-ups will experience more flat or down rounds in the days ahead, states a report by Bain & Company. The industry might also see an uptick in mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in some sectors, the report adds. 

After a stellar year in 2021, venture capital deal value dropped last year—from $38.5 billion to $25.7 billion—amid a global slowdown. This year, too, with the challenging funding environment, investors are expected to re-evaluate their portfolios and save capital. This, according to the India Venture Capital Report 2023, may lead to consolidation, especially in the fintech and B2B e-commerce (house of brands) sectors. Public market exits (IPOs) of tech start-ups are also anticipated to remain muted throughout the year. 

“Overall, there is a lot of dry powder left in the market, so capital is not a challenge; it is the allocation. Investors will back businesses that are positive at gross contribution level and start-ups will push for that,” says Abhishek Agarwal, Founder and Managing Partner at Rockstud Capital, an alternative asset management firm. Overall, it is going to be a “mixed year”. “I do expect some casualties, but businesses that are profitable or have inherent capabilities to be profitable will gain investor confidence,” he adds.  
     
