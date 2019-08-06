Working Session

In a welcome change, the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha appears to be the most productive in the last two decades. While 35 Bills were tabled; 16 are now law and 12 were passed by the lower house. There were no cases of MPs rushing to the well and no vociferous walkouts. The session commenced on June 17, but was extended to August 7.

Apart from amending the existing laws governing Aadhaar identity, Right to Information, compulsory CSR for corporates, the Parliament also gave teeth to National Investigation Agency and overhauled the Motor Vehicles Act. The session passed the contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, not only making triple talaq illegal, but also a criminal offence.

The criticism has been that since NDA is nearing a simple majority in Rajya Sabha, and has comfortable relations with many opposition parties, it is bulldozing through the bills.