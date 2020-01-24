scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Farm Product Prices on Fire

Prices of major food commodities have been surging

Representative Image Representative Image

Prices of major food commodities have been surging. CPI retail inflation for December 2019 saw a sharp spike to 7.35% from 5.54% in November. For vegetables, it was a massive 53.37% rise, from 36% a month ago. Crop damage has contributed to the rise in the past six months, especially for soyabean and mustard. While onion is an oft-repeated story, potato and garlic prices have also risen sharply.

Click here to Enlarge

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos