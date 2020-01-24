Farm Product Prices on Fire

Prices of major food commodities have been surging. CPI retail inflation for December 2019 saw a sharp spike to 7.35% from 5.54% in November. For vegetables, it was a massive 53.37% rise, from 36% a month ago. Crop damage has contributed to the rise in the past six months, especially for soyabean and mustard. While onion is an oft-repeated story, potato and garlic prices have also risen sharply.