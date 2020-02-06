FMCG, Durables Consumption Takes a Tumble

Specials
FMCG and consumer durables sectors have been on a slow growth trajectory over the past four quarters, beginning Q4-FY19. Initial signs of slowdown came when the large players saw demand softening. Multiple factors, including the liquidity crisis that began in Q2-FY20, had a ripple effect on the economy, and impacted the FMCG sector, which is dependent on sufficient availability of cash in the economy.
