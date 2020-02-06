Too Optimistic

According to the first advance estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, GDP growth for FY20 is expected to be 5 per cent, the lowest in 11 years. And even to reach this level, the economy will have to grow at 5.2 per cent in the second half, as the first half saw growth of only 4.8 per cent. This is a tall order considering the tepid growth in exports and gross fixed capital formation.