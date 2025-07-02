Lost in Lisbon: Discover the charms of Portugal’s capital like a local

Bairro Alto Hotel

To enjoy spectacular views of the sun setting over Lisbon and the Tagus river, enjoy cocktails on the terrace bar of the Bairro Alto Hotel. Lisbon’s oldest five-star boutique hotel is located in the buzzing Chiado area, the city’s bohemian neighbourhood known for its nightlife. At the BAHR restaurant on the fifth floor, indulge in the best of Portuguese cuisine or sit back and enjoy a drink while soaking in the views. While they have a great wine menu, their bartenders will happily mix you your favourite cocktail too. Try the crab cracker and the smoked barnacles on toast as starters, and the Portuguese carabineiro prawn rice as a main. While booking a table is always recommended, they welcome walk-ins.

Pastelaria O Careca

While Portugal is known for its Pastel de Nata (egg custard tarts), with Pasteis de Belem (their place of origin) being the single most popular place in Lisbon, not many know that the Portuguese love their palmiers and croissants (a very different version from the French).

Unlike the French croissants, the Portuguese ones are neither flaky nor based on puff pastry. They are more like a rolled-up brioche—warm, sweet, and buttery! Head to Pastelaria O Careca in Restelo (near Belem), a traditional Lisbon patisserie for breakfast or any time during the day and enjoy a galão (coffee with milk served in a glass) or a meia-de-leite (coffee and milk served in a mug) along with pastries. Set up in 1954 as Pastelaria Restelo, it soon got the nickname Careca (bald), after one of their founding members!

Ponto Final

If you crave great food and stunning views, make your way to Ponto Final—a Portuguese seafood restaurant in Almada—just across the river Tagus from Lisbon. Plan a late lunch or an early dinner (by Indian standards) to be around for sunset views. Hop on to one of the orange ferries at Cais do Sodré (approx. euro 2.50 for a round trip) and then walk along an abandoned quay for around 15 minutes to reach the restaurant perched on top of a pier. Enjoy great views of the city from across the river and the 25 de Abril Bridge (25th April Bridge). Try the classic monkfish stew with rice, locally known as arroz de tamboril. Add piri-piri prawns and grilled sardines and make a meal of it. Do book a table, especially if you want to sit outside.

Bougain Restaurant & Garden Bar

On a clear, sunny day head to the charming Bougain Restaurant & Garden Bar in Cascais for lunch. It’s the kind of place where you would like to dress up and have memorable conversations all while enjoying spectacular food and wine. Situated on the ground floor of a century-old mansion called the Casa da Pérgola, the highlight of the restaurant is the garden. The menu is designed to showcase the richness of Portuguese cuisine, combined with the finest flavours of Italian and French gastronomical traditions. Don’t miss out on the steak tartare, the duck rice with chorizo or the sole with beurre blanc sauce. You can make reservations online.

Amélia Café

Popular among the locals and not that well-known to the tourists is Amélia, a beautiful café in Rua Ferreira Borges. Enjoy a hearty breakfast of French toast, granola or acai bowls, or a brunch that includes fresh orange juice, pancakes, eggs to order and yoghurt with granola along with coffee/tea for 17 euros. It’s away from the bustle of the city in a quiet lane, making it ideal for that one day when you want to unwind and not play the tourist. Sit in the charming patio and observe the locals catching up for coffee or tapping away on their laptops while you sip a glass of mimosa, probably the best in the city! Reservations recommended.

Adega Belém Urban Winery

If you are looking to do something different, visit Adega Belém Urban Winery, a small boutique winery located inside a former car repair shop in Belém. Open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, you can enjoy a tasting, cellar tour and more. They have red, white, and sparkling wines. It’s the passion project of its owners—Catarina and David—an evolutionary biologist and an anthropologist, respectively. They love to show you around and chat more about the wines and how they got into the business. While tastings can be done as a walk-in for tours, you need to book in advance.

