Premium coffeemaking has found a new destination—your own kitchen

Namrata Sriram, a Delhi-based HR consultant with a leading multinational firm, is a self-confessed coffee addict. Five to six cups a day is the norm for her. “It’s a wonder I get any sleep at all,” says the 35-year-old. While she grew up on a healthy dose of South Indian filter coffee in Bengaluru, her university years in the US turned her towards cappuccino. “I had a favourite café that I went to regularly. When I returned to India a decade ago, the coffee revolution here was truly on its way and I had enough cafes to choose from,” she says. But all that changed during the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. “Of all things, I think I missed my coffee the most,” says Sriram.

Like most of us, she started brewing at home. This was the time when each one of us discovered our hidden inner chef and barista, and dalgona coffee became the new trend. “Once I started, I couldn’t stop. I just wanted to better my cup of coffee,” says Sriram.

One thing led to another and before she knew it, she had invested in all sorts of equipment—from coffee scales to milk frother to coffee grinder and, of course, coffee machines. “I love experimenting and now brew all kinds of coffee at home,” says Sriram.

Sam Merchant, a 28-year-old Gurgaon-based graphic designer, is equally enthusiastic about his cup of coffee, but doesn’t like any fuss. In March, when Swiss packaged food major Nestlé opened its first Nespresso store in Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall, Merchant decided it was time to up the home brewing game. He treated himself to the Lattissima One coffee machine for `34,500, which will give him cappuccinos, lattes and espresso macchiatos at the touch of a button.

Home brewing of coffee is, of course, not new. It was way back in 1986 that Nestlé launched its game-changing Nespresso capsule system, revolutionising espresso consumption in homes, offices, and even Michelin-starred restaurants. Today, more than 14 billion Nespresso pods are sold every year, generating over $7 billion in sales annually. And weren’t we all brewing coffee at home much before the Baristas and Starbucks of the world opened a café on every corner? Among the estimated two billion cups of coffee consumed every day globally, more than ever are being prepared at home with premium pods, specialty beans and high-end equipment.

In India, the coffee culture is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Once overshadowed by tea, coffee has now become an integral part of urban lifestyles, fuelled by the rise of specialty, artisanal and premium coffee. The Indian coffee market is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of about 9.87%. The coffee machine market is projected to reach $370.3 million by FY32, from $194.4 million in FY24, growing at a CAGR of 8.39% from FY25 to FY32, per a market research firm.

Little wonder established players such as coffee chain Barista have also jumped on to the home-brewing bandwagon. Barista has launched coffee capsules priced at `500 for a pack of 10 and a coffee machine priced at `15,999.

Abhinav Mathur, Managing Director of Bangalore-based Something’s Brewing & Kaapi Machines India, a D2C marketplace for all things coffee, says that the demand for coffee machines has grown significantly since he set up business in 2020. Its flagship product, Budan One Touch Coffee Machine, can brew using both coffee pods and ground coffee, creating everything from a rich espresso to a frothy cappuccino. “The `50,000-1 lakh segment is the most interesting. Around 20% of our business comes from this segment,” says Mathur. “Today, the coffee machine has moved from the kitchen to the bar area,” he says. Mathur sells 5-10 coffee machines in the `3-5 lakh category every month. “We can even customise the colour of the coffee machine. Actor Tapsee Pannu wanted a pink machine. We got it for her,” says Mathur. While the expensive espresso machines are his highest selling in terms of value, Moka Pot tops in volume. Something’s Brewing posted revenues of `7.9 crore in FY24.

With specialty coffee being no longer a niche indulgence but a mainstream movement, demand for high-quality beans, unique brewing techniques, and globally sourced single-origin coffee is soaring. Major brands like Greece-based Coffee Island, which recently opened its first store in Gurugram, offer global single estate beans, powders and instant solutions to consumers who don’t want to compromise on their at-home experience. Similarly, brands like Blue Tokai and Third Wave Coffee not only serve a cup of coffee but also offer roasted beans that can be ground as per your specifications. They also sell equipment like the French Press and Pour Over. Additionally, you can buy coffee subscriptions to get your regular fix.

As more coffee lovers learn to distinguish between Arabica and Robusta beans, understand grind sizes, and become more knowledgeable about roast levels and origin, the market for coffee in India will keep brewing.

