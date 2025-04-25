Sharjah Unveiled: The UAE's cultural crown jewel

It was a hot, sultry day in April 1986 when Javed Miandad smashed Chetan Sharma for a last-ball six to steer Pakistan to victory in the Austral-Asia Cup final. All around me, the stadium broke into tears of joy and heartbreak. That was my introduction to Sharjah, an Emirate best known for hosting India-Pakistan cricket matches. But that was a long time ago and I was just a child. In the ensuing years, Sharjah, the UAE’s third largest Emirate, has established itself as the region’s cultural heart.

Bordering Dubai on its southern side, the more traditional Sharjah (alcohol is not served and visitors should be mindful of the local culture when dressing up) is distinguishing itself from its glitzy neighbour by preserving its Emirati heritage through its distinctive architecture and culture. The Sharjah Biennial, a regional festival of contemporary art, was established in 1993 by Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, the ruler of Sharjah and a passionate supporter of the arts. Subsequently, UNESCO designated Sharjah as the Cultural Capital of the Arab World in 1998.

This Sharjah—with its innumerable museums (over 15 at last count), art and light festivals, beautiful waterfronts, luxury hotels and the world’s third largest book fair that I recently visited, is a far cry from the ‘small-town-feel’ Emirate of 1986. Little wonder 11% of tourists in Sharjah are Indians, behind Russia and China.

See different varieties of butterflies at Butterfly House on Al Noor Island

The Sharjah Biennial (from February to June), now in its 16th edition, enriches the Emirate’s cultural landscape with newly commissioned installations. This edition features 650 artworks by more than 200 artists spread across 17 venues. Similarly, the Sharjah Light Festival that concluded in February had renowned artists from across the globe using its stunning architecture, including the Sharjah Mosque and Al Rafisah Dam as a backdrop, for displaying lights, colours, and music.

Another star attraction from Sharjah Art Foundation is the Rain Room (tickets for 25 AED, around Rs 580). This permanent immersive installation in the Al Majarrah area uses 2,500 litres of recycled water controlled through special 3D tracking cameras. It requires you to trust the technology and walk through pouring rain without getting wet! It’s quite an experience because you have to fight against your basic instinct to run through the rain. If you run, you get wet, as I did! The installation is the brainchild of Random International, an art group based in London and Berlin, and was previously on show at London, New York, Shanghai, and Los Angeles.

Explore Heart of Sharjah with its art galleries, museums and local souks

Walking through the narrow alleys of Al Mareija, a sense of history envelops you. Here, between the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, a maritime civilisation was born. Today, Sharjah’s original city centre celebrates its vibrant heritage through a renovated creekside district called Heart of Sharjah that reflects what Sharjah has been through history. Explore the diverse art galleries and museums, take in the traditional architecture, buy souvenirs at local souks and drink Arabic coffee—the Heart of Sharjah offers all this and more.

Beyond contemporary art, Sharjah’s cultural heritage extends to its archaeological sites and historical landmarks as well. The planned UNESCO World Heritage Site at Mleiha has a remarkable collection of fossils, dating back around 90 million years, providing information on the natural history of the Arabian Peninsula. A visit to the Mleiha Archaeological Centre (ticket price 25 AED) reveals artefacts from the Stone Age to the pre-Islamic era.

The annual Sharjah Light Festival is a treat for locals and tourists alike

Mleiha is more than simply a collection of artefacts. Surrounded with rolling red sand dunes, it is Sharjah’s top desert adventure destination. Book yourself a dune bashing experience followed by dinner under the stars at one of the camps for 175-200 AED (Rs 4,000-4,700).

If it’s a bit of greenery you seek, head to Al Noor Island (ticket price 50 AED). Home to a butterfly house, a literature pavilion and a 250-year-old olive tree, it also has waterbodies, a trampoline pathway, and 300-million-year-old fossil rocks from Brazil. But the highlight is Butterfly House (35 AED, or around Rs 800) that houses a variety of butterfly species.

Continuing with your exploration of the natural world, visit the Sharjah Safari (120 AED, or about Rs 3,000)—supposedly the largest safari in the world outside Africa. It is spread over eight sq. kms. inside the Al Bardi reserve, around 55 km from Sharjah city. This open-air zoo has different African zones where varied wildlife roam freely, except for the enclosures where lions, elephants, and crocodiles are kept.

There is a lot more that the Emirate offers from Hanging Gardens to the Khor Kalba Mangrove Center. Depending upon what you are looking for, Sharjah welcomes you to explore its multifaceted layers.

