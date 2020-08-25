BSE Sensex derivatives hits new high, registers highest turnover of Rs 1,07,673 crore

BSE, the country's largest stock exchange, has registered a new all-time single day trading turnover record of Rs 1,07,673 crore on August 24, 2020, on its equity derivatives segment, Sensex 50 contracts. This happens to be the fourth consecutive session when the daily turnover has crossed 1 lakh crore. The previous high was Rs 1,03,117 crore recorded on August 21, 2020.

"The Sensex 50 contracts has achieved market share of 16.52 per cent against comparable index derivatives traded in India," the BSE said.

The S&P BSE Sensex 50 is a transparent, rules-based index that is designed to measure the performance of the top 50 largest and liquid stocks in the S&P BSE largecap and midcap by float-adjusted market capitalisation. It is different from the S&P BSE Sensex benchmark index which measures the performance of 30 largest, most liquid and financially sound listed companies.

The Sensex 50 contracts with Monday expiry has been consistently recorded higher turnover levels in the recent past. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, average daily turnover in equity derivatives segment was Rs 3,915 crore. The BSE has changed the weekly expiry of contracts to Monday from Thursday in its equity derivatives segment from June 29, which has resulted in a sharp increase in its turnover in the equity derivative segment.

"The spirit of innovation continues to drive BSE to provide new and differentiated services to its members and investors even during these tough times. BSE's shift of expiry of weekly contracts from Thursday to Monday has been very well received by the market players bring a new wave of possibilities for the growth of BSE's equity derivative segment. The growth of turnover in equity segment by 39 per cent in this quarter over corresponding quarter previous year is highly encouraging," Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE had said on Q1 performance.

In April-June quarter, BSE reported a 21.4 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 32.48 crore compared to Rs 41.32 crore in the year-ago period. The total income fell by 6.3 per cent to Rs 162.11 crore from Rs 172.99 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to buy 50 lakh shares of Va Tech Wabag, stock closes higher

Also Read: Sensex ends 44 points higher, Nifty at 11,472; IndusInd Bank, SBI top gainers