Burger King India share rises for second session, gains 167% to issue price

Burger King India share resumed its upward move in early trade for the second consecutive session today. Share of Burger King India rose up to 18.85% within minutes of opening on NSE. The stock rose up to Rs 160.45 against previous close of Rs 135.

On BSE, the share gained 16% to Rs 160.55 against previous close of Rs 138.40. Market cap of the share rose to Rs 5,282 crore.

The share of quick service restaurant chain has risen 167.58% against issue price since its listing on BSE yesterday. Similarly, the stock has risen 167.41% against issue price on NSE.

On December 14, Burger King India stock made a stellar debut on bourses. The share listed at a 92.25% premium over issue price on BSE. Share of Burger King India opened at Rs 115.35 against issue price of Rs 60. The stock further rose to Rs 138.50, clocking 130.66% gains intra day over issue price on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,282 crore on BSE.

On NSE, the share opened 87.5% higher at Rs 112.50 against the issue price. The share rose up to 125% at Rs 135 in early trade.

The IPO issue price of the firm stood at Rs 60 per share. The quick service restaurant chain opened its initial public offering (IPO) on December 2. The share sale, which closed on December 4, was held in a price band of Rs 59 to Rs 60 per share. Shares were available in a lot size of 250 shares and thereof.

