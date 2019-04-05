Cipla share price rises after firm receives EIR for Goa facility

Pharma major Cipla share price rose on Friday after the firm said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator after inspection of its Goa facility.

Cipla share price rose 3.49% to 540.30 intra day on BSE. Cipla share was the top Nifty gainer rising 3.42% to 538.30 on the index. Cipla share price has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 3.52% during the period. Cipla share price has fallen 4% during the last one year and risen 3.68% in the beginning of this year.

Cipla share logged turnover of Rs 219 crore with 41.30 lakh shares changing hands on BSE.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the Goa manufacturing facility from January 21-28, 2019, Cipla said in a filing to BSE. Thereafter, the company received an EIR, indicating closure of the inspection, it added.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty were trading 62 points and 26 points higher respectively in afternoon trade.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal